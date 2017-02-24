Anthony Cheung to visit Europe

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung will lead a delegation to visit London and Hamburg from February 26 to March 4 to promote Hong Kong as an international maritime centre.

The delegation comprises members of the Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board and representatives of the maritime industry.

In London, Prof Cheung will meet maritime-related organisations, and local shipbrokers and representatives of the industry.

They will attend a seminar co-organised by the board, the Cass Business School and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Prof Cheung will meet British Transport Minister John Hayes and the heads of Maritime UK and Maritime London.

Prof Cheung will attend a luncheon seminar organised by the Hong Kong Aircraft Leasing & Aviation Finance Association in London.

In Hamburg they will attend a seminar in which Prof Cheung will introduce Hong Kong's maritime services.

He will meet Hamburg Senator for Economy, Transport & Innovation Frank Horch.

Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Yau Shing-mu will be Acting Secretary during Prof Cheung’s absence.