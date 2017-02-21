Eric Ma meets Mainland officials

Secretary for Development Eric Ma met Mainland officials today to discuss various issues, including the Belt & Road and Dongjiang water supply.

Mr Ma called on Director-General of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Sun Tong to discuss the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, Hong Kong's engagement in the Mainland's foreign aid construction projects, and the Belt & Road Initiative.

The department works under the Ministry of Commerce.

Mr Ma then met with Vice Minister of Water Resources Tian Xuebin to discuss Dongjiang water supply agreements and arrangements for a visit to the river by Hong Kong lawmakers.

Mr Ma later met with Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Deputy Director Huang Liuquan to discuss business opportunities for professionals in Guangdong and other Mainland areas, and Hong Kong construction industries' participation in the Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone.