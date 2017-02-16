KMB to invest in new buses

Kowloon Motor Bus is ready to spend $3.8 billion on new buses in the coming five years if its franchise is renewed.

The Transport Advisory Committee was briefed today by the Government on the progress of discussions on the granting of a new 10-year franchise for KMB.

Its current franchise will expire in July.

The committee heard negotiations have been going smoothly, with KMB pledging to buy new buses and improve its services.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said: "It has also pledged to enhance its service under the new franchise, including installing free Wi-Fi services on buses and introducing various fare concession initiatives."

The committee will make its recommendations to the Chief Executive in Council soon.

Members were also briefed on the Government's measures to implement the Walk in HK initiative to encourage people to be more active and rely less on motorised transport.

Mr Kwok said committee members support the move to make Hong Kong more pedestrian-friendly.

"We encourage people to walk the first mile to, and last mile from, public transport," he said.