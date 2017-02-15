Bazaars in estates welcomed

The Government is open to the idea of holding more community events like hawker bazaars in public housing estates to boost social harmony.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung told legislators today the Housing Authority has given funding to estate management committees to co-organise community events with social groups since 2009.

More than 400 of these events are held annually, including seminars, workshops, performances and carnivals.

They cover various themes, including elderly care, family cohesion and social harmony, healthy living and environmental protection.

On the suggestion of setting up more hawker bazaars, Prof Cheung said the Government is open to the idea and agrees the district-led approach to running bazaars is feasible.

As long as bazaar organisers can identify suitable sites for the markets, and secure support from the community and district councils, the Government will provide assistance to them.

He said venue management falls under the remit of the Housing Department, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the Home Affairs Department and the Lands Department.

They have established mechanisms for handling the applications for use of the venues they manage.

The Fire Services Department, the Police and the Transport Department will also offer their views when considering the applications.