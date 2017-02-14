Consultancy independence claims refuted

The Transport & Housing Bureau refuted media reports today which questioned the independence of the British consultant appointed to review the new air-traffic management system.

The bureau appointed National Air Traffic Services (NATS) to assess the readiness of the new system and provide independent advice to the Secretary for Transport & Housing.

The bureau said it fully complied with the Government’s procurement procedures in appointing NATS to ensure fairness, impartiality and efficiency in economic terms of the procurement process.

It added that NATS was never involved in the development process of the new system and there is no role conflict.

The Civil Aviation Department clarified that it only provided information on technical aspects for the tender exercise.

It said it did not take part in any meeting led by the Secretary for Transport & Housing with NATS on the consultancy study.

The department added that it has not entered into strategic partnership with NATS.