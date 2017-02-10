New air traffic system operating well

The handling of record number of flight movements during the Christmas and New Year holidays shows the new Air Traffic Management System is operating effectively.

The Civil Aviation Department made the statement today in response to media enquiries about the new system, saying its performance has been recognised by staff unions and independent overseas consultants.

On the media report which quoted some retired engineers as describing the new system’s various issues, the department said those engineers had already left the department so they cannot be fully aware of the new system's operation .

The department added it is willing to meet the retired engineers to help them know more about the system's latest performance.

It will strengthen communication with the system’s supplier and frontline staff to resolve the system’s teething problems progressively.

A new software will be delivered by the supplier in late February for trial.

The software can improve the inability of the radar to display some flight information.

The department will adopt the software as appropriate to ensure the highest performance of the new system.