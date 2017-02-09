Bridge to be completed by year's-end

Construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge's Hong Kong section is progressing well and is expected to complete by year’s-end.

This was the message from Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung after inspecting the project today.

He told reporters the commissioning date will be determined by the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau after finalising the cross-boundary traffic arrangements.

Prof Cheung said the bridge will cut travel time from Hong Kong to Macau and Zhuhai to about 45 minutes.

The three governments will continue to discuss traffic arrangements, including charges on different types of vehicles.

The Transport & Housing Bureau will consult the transport sector on the matter as well as the Legislative Council.

Prof Cheung said while the construction cost of the Hong Kong section is within the approved budget, the main bridge does involve cost overrun but the exact amount, to be shared among the three governments, is being calculated.