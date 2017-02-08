Air alert claims rejected

The Civil Aviation Department refuted media reports today which claim the new Air Traffic Management System did not issue timely alerts to air-traffic controllers last month.

It said three loss of standard separation incidents took place within the Hong Kong Flight Information Region last month, on January 13, 24 and 26.

In those incidents, the minimum separation between the aircraft was less than the standard separation required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The department said it conducted comprehensive investigations into each incident and confirmed that all of them were minor in nature.

It found the new system issued conflict alerts in a timely manner as per system design.

Upon receiving the alerts, air-traffic controllers immediately took remedial measures in accordance with established procedures to safeguard aviation safety.

The aircraft involved in the incidents operated in a safe and controlled manner at all times, and aviation safety was not undermined. There was no risk of collision.

It said the department investigates all loss of standard separation incidents in accordance with international practice and established procedures, follows up on the cases in a timely manner and makes improvements.

The incidents and investigation results are regularly reported to, and reviewed by, the Air Traffic Safety Assessment Committee, and flight safety experts at the airlines.