CAD inquiry completed

An investigation into staff misconduct in the new Civil Aviation Department Headquarters project has been completed and the findings reported to the Legislative Council’s Public Accounts Committee.

The Transport & Housing Bureau made the statement today in response to media enquiries.

The investigation was launched in response to reports by the Audit Commission and the committee.

There was evidence of misconduct by a senior directorate officer of the Civil Aviation Department.

The bureau has taken disciplinary action against the officer in accordance with established civil service procedures.

A retired directorate officer was also found to have committed acts of impropriety.

As the officer has already retired, the civil service disciplinary mechanism is not applicable.

The bureau has written to the retired officer, expressing clearly its stance against the infraction.

The letter has been put in the officer’s personnel file.