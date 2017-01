Andrew Lam has been reappointed as Antiquities Advisory Board Chairman.

Eight new members have joined the board, while 14 current members have been reappointed.

The appointments are for a two-year term from January 1 and were gazetted today.

Secretary for Development Paul Chan said the board has made great contributions to heritage conservation in Hong Kong.

He also thanked the eight retiring board members for their service.

Click here for the board's full membership.