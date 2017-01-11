Underground shopping streets planned

The two planned underground shopping streets in Kai Tak will be developed together with their adjacent development sites.

Secretary for Development Paul Chan told legislators today this approach is being adopted as the major parts of the two underground streets will adjoin or run alongside various development sites.

He said it can achieve a synergy effect, and provide a comfortable and attractive shopping and walking environment.

Part of the retail floor area of the development sites will have to be connected with the underground streets where barrier-free pedestrian walkways and corridors will be available.

The two underground streets, 1.5km in total length, will be developed in the Kai Tak Development according to an approved outline zoning plan.

They will link with Kowloon City and San Po Kong, and connect to To Kwa Wan and Kai Tak MTR stations.

Mr Chan said the Government plans to implement the two underground streets in stages to tie in with the land sale programmes of the development sites.

It will impose land sale conditions requiring the developers to build, manage and operate the underground shopping streets connected with their sites, he added.