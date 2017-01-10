22 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 22 building plans in November - three on Hong Kong Island, three in Kowloon and 16 in the New Territories.

Eight were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, six for commercial developments, three for factory and industrial developments and five for community services developments.

Consent was given for work to start on 12 building projects that will provide 37,455 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use, involving 913 units, and 7,253 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department received notification of the start of work on 11 building projects.

It also issued 22 occupation permits - eight on Hong Kong Island, eight in Kowloon and six in the New Territories.

The buildings certified for occupation have 41,330 sq m for domestic use, involving 632 units, and 152,532 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in November totalled $7.3 billion.