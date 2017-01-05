Revamp sought for historic building

The Development Bureau is inviting proposals from non-profit-making organisations to revitalise Fong Yuen Study Hall in Ma Wan, which will be included in Batch V of the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme.

The hall in Tin Liu Tsuen, was revitalised under Batch I into the Tourism & Chinese Cultural Centre cum Ma Wan Residents Museum by the Yuen Yuen Institute.

However, visitor numbers have been lower than expected and the institute has decided to cease the project.

The Government has taken over site and will include it in Batch V of the revitalisation scheme to find a more suitable use for it.

Application information and resource kits can be downloaded here. Application deadline is May 5.