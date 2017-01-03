Air system handles peak season well

The new Air Traffic Management System handled air traffic smoothly and orderly during the Christmas and New Year peak season, the Civil Aviation Department said today.

The Hong Kong International Airport recorded more daily flight movements and overflights during the festive holiday than the same period in 2015.

Between December 23 and January 2, the new air system handled a record 1,980 flights daily on average, an increase of 6% on the 1,872 flights last year.

The department expects traffic flow will peak again in the coming Lunar New Year and additional staff will be deployed.

The department will also implement air traffic flow control to reduce the number of aircrafts entering Hong Kong airspace during a particular period of time to ensure airspace safety.

The flow control measure is only applicable to overflights, which do not take off or land at the Hong Kong airport.

As flight landing or taking off at the airport is not affected, the impact on travellers or visitors would be minimal.

The department noted flow control is a common measure adopted worldwide to manage air traffic, adding Japan, Thailand and the Philippines have also implemented flow control measures to suit their operational needs.

It dismissed suggestions that flow control measures were implemented due to the poor performance of the new air traffic system, saying it is a wrong interpretation of air traffic management.

The department will continue to closely monitor the new air system’s performance and optimise it as soon as possible.