Urban forestry panel set up

The Development Bureau has set up a new advisory panel on urban forestry.

The Urban Forestry Advisory Panel comprises urban forestry managers, urban arborists, urban and restoration ecologists, forest pathologists, a soil scientist, landscape architects, horticulturalists and a geotechnical engineer.

Their two-year term started on January 1.

Secretary for Development Paul Chan said the inter-disciplinary panel reflects a more holistic approach to urban forestry management.

"This composition will offer fresh perspectives, professional experiences and insights on urban forestry from policy to implementation."

The term of the Expert Panel on Tree Management expired at the end of 2016.

Its work is included under the new panel.

