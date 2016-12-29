Land sale to bring 3610 flats

Private housing land supply for January to March can provide 3,610 flats, Secretary for Development Paul Chan announced today.

Meeting the media on the land sale plan for the coming three months, Mr Chan said the Government will sell two residential sites in Sha Tin and Kai Tak by tender in the quarter, which can provide about 1,040 flats.

The MTR Corporation’s Kam Sheung Road and Wong Chuk Hang projects in the quarter are expected to yield about 2,450 flats.

The Urban Renewal Authority’s redevelopment project in Central is expected to provide about 116 flats.

A total of 21 sites were sold or will be put up for sale in 2016/17 financial year.

Combined with projects by private developers, the authority and MTR, the land supply for the whole 2016/17 financial year is projected to be 19,460 flats which is 8% above target.

Mr Chan explained that it is a deliberate decision for the number of new flats from land sales in the coming quarter to be lower than the previous three quarters.

“We have to be careful not to exceed the target too much. Otherwise the market may have doubt.

“As to the credibility of the annual target announced by the Government, I think it is important to let the market have the confidence in the figures announced by the Government and have certainty about the supply.”

He also dismissed concerns about counting on the supply of so-called “nano flats” to meet the land supply target, adding the Government has no plan to impose restrictions.

“At the moment we do not find it appropriate for us to impose restrictions because when we sell the land and when this land turns into residential units, there is a time gap of several years. And the market will change and can be changed very quickly in the ensuing years.

“We think perhaps we should at this stage leave the flexibility to the market, so that the developers can respond to the needs of the market appropriately.”

For commercial and industrial land supply, the Government will sell three business sites by tender in the coming quarter in Central, Cheung Sha Wan and Kai Tak with a total gross floor area of 270,000 sq m, and an industrial site in Kwai Chung with a gross floor area of about 17,000 sq m.

