New MTR line monitored

The Transport Department monitored traffic conditions after the MTR South Island Line (East) opened today.

The department maintained close liaison with the MTR Corporation and public transport operators to ensure transportation runs smoothly.

To tie in with the new line, the department introduced eight public transport feeder routes.

The two bus routes are: Citybus 48 (Sham Wan - Wah Fu (North), via Wong Chuk Hang Station); New World First Bus 78 (Wah Kwai Estate - Wong Chuk Hang Station).

The six green minibus routes are: 4M (Aberdeen (Shek Pai Wan) - Wong Chuk Hang Station); 5M (Grantham Hospital - Wong Chuk Hang Station); 29 (Ap Lei Chau Estate - Sham Wan, via Wong Chuk Hang Station); 59A (Aberdeen (Tung Sing Road) - Sham Wan, via Wong Chuk Hang Station); and 69A (Cyberport - Wong Chuk Hang Station); 40M (Stanley - Ocean Park Station).

A discount will be offered to adult Octopus card users interchanging between the railway service and feeder routes 59A, 4M, 5M, 69A or 40M at Wong Chuk Hang Station or Ocean Park Station.

A new section fare of $2 has been introduced for passengers of green minibus 29 travelling between Sham Wan and Wong Chuk Hang Station.

The department said it will monitor changes in passenger demand for the affected bus and minibus routes.