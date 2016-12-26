Lapse in ATC operation corrected

Two workstations in the Air Traffic Control Centre which are responsible for handling flight plans, also known as planner positions, temporarily could not process the command to change the operation configuration today.

The Civil Aviation Department said this was because the command received did not fully match with the operating configuration.

Operation resumed normal after ATC staff reset the configuration of the operating procedure.

During the process, radar screens at the workstations which have direct communications with flights showed flight data as usual and the centre's staff continued to handle traffic according to established procedures, it said.

The sequence of 20 departure flights had to be rearranged to suit the air traffic situation.

The two planner positions resumed normal at about 9.10am.

During the occurrence, the operation of the new Air Traffic Management System was not affected, it added.

The Fallback System and the Ultimate Fallback System were also operating normally and available for use at all times.