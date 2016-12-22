Air survey claims rejected

The Transport & Housing Bureau has refuted claims it reached an agreement with a legislator to immediately investigate the alleged tampering of a staff survey on the new Air Traffic Management System.

Legislator Jeremy Tam claimed the bureau agreed to probe allegations the Civil Aviation Department management compelled staff to change their self-assessment grading in a survey on using the new air-traffic system.

In a statement last night, the bureau dismissed the claims as unfounded.

On Mr Tam’s claims he submitted a list of the department’s middle and senior management involved in the incident, the bureau said the officer concerned did not receive the list during office hours yesterday.

The officer has called Mr Tam reiterating the bureau will ask the Director-General of Civil Aviation to take follow-up action if the list is received.