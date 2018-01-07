Influenza B case probed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating a case of severe paediatric influenza B infection involving a three-year-old girl.

She fell ill on January 5 and was found unresponsive with cyanosis yesterday. She was sent to the United Christian Hospital Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The clinical diagnosis was encephalopathy. She tested positive for the influenza B virus. She is in critical condition.

She has no recent travel history and has not received the seasonal influenza vaccination.

Her father had upper respiratory tract infection symptoms recently but other home contacts are asymptomatic so far.

The centre expects seasonal influenza activity to continue increasing and urged the public to maintain good personal protection against the illness.