The Centre for Health Protection announced today it is monitoring an avian influenza A (H5N6) case in Fujian.

It involves a three-year-old girl who had contact with live poultry before before falling ill. She has recovered after treatment.

The centre expects avian influenza activity to rise during winter.

It reminded travellers to the Mainland and other avian flu affected areas not to visit live poultry markets and farms, and to avoid contact with poultry and their droppings.