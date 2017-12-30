Recall of French oysters initiated

Two local importers of raw oysters produced by Huitres Geay in France have immediately stopped supplying and selling the affected product and have initiated a recall.

The Centre for Food Safety yesterday suspended the import and sale of raw oysters produced by Huitres Geay following three cases of food poisoning.

It said further investigation found two more local importers, Taylor Finefoods (Asia) and City Super, imported and sold the raw oysters at a retail level.

They have stopped selling and supplying the product and are also initiating a recall according to the centre’s instructions.

Consumers can call the hotlines 2897 9313 (Taylor Finefoods (Asia)) and 2736 3866 (City Super) for enquiries about the recall.

The centre has informed French authorities and will continue to follow up on the incident.