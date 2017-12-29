40 awarded for community service

Cordial contributors: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah commends 40 people for their outstanding contributions.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today presented commendation certificates and award pins to 40 people for their outstanding contributions to the promotion of arts and culture, sports and recreation, and community greening.

Speaking at the commendation ceremony, Mr Lau hailed the awardees for their contributions and remarkable achievements.

He said he looked forward to the continuous development of arts and sports in Hong Kong to enhance the well-being of its citizens.

Introduced in 2002, the Secretary for Home Affairs' Commendation Scheme recognises outstanding contributors to the development of sports and recreation, culture and arts, community building and community services.