New MERS case monitored

The Centre for Health Protection is monitoring a new case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in the United Arab Emirates, involving a 39-year-old man.

He had contact with camels, which can host the viral respiratory disease, earlier this month.

Over 2,100 cases including at least 740 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization so far.

The centre advises travel agents organising Middle East tours to not arrange camel rides and activities involving contact with the animal, which may increase the risk of infection.