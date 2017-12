Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today presented commendations to 39 volunteer leaders and 23 young volunteer leaders of youth uniformed groups.

The commendations recognise their contribution to promoting the training and development of young people.

Mr Lau thanked them for supporting and encouraging youngsters to become the future pillars of society.

Fifty-six youths who performed outstandingly in volunteer services and youth activities were also commended.