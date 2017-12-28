Demographic report published

The Census & Statistics Department published its Demographic Trends in Hong Kong 1986-2016 report today, showing the city's population increased at an average annual growth rate of 0.9% from 5.52 million to 7.34 million.

It describes the growth, the age-sex structure and the patterns of fertility, mortality and marriage of the Hong Kong population in the past 30 years.

It also depicts Hong Kong's demographic changes, highlighting comparisons with the situations observed in selected economies during the same period.

The population showed a trend of continuing ageing and declining fertility. The median age of the population rose from 28.8 to 43.4 while the total fertility rate decreased from 1,367 live births per 1,000 women to 1,205.

Hong Kong experienced a continuous decline in mortality, leading to an increase in life expectancy.

The expectation of life at birth for males increased from 74.1 years in 1986 to 81.3 years in 2016 while that for females increased from 79.4 years to 87.3 years.

Delay in marriage prevailed. In 2016 the median age at first marriage was 31.4 for bridegrooms and 29.4 for brides, while in 1986 the corresponding median ages were 28 and 25.3.

There was a rising trend of brides being Hong Kong women and bridegrooms being Mainland men in cross-boundary marriages. The proportion of such marriages in all cross-boundary marriages increased from 4.1% to 33.3%.

The number of divorce decrees granted increased from 4,257 to 17,196.

Click here for the key demographic statistics.