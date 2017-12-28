2 subsidy schemes rolled out

The Community Care Fund will implement two pilot schemes to assist the elderly with mild impairment and Community Housing Movement beneficiaries.

The first scheme will provide home care and support services for low-income seniors with mild impairment and is expected to benefit 4,000 residents aged 60 or above.

The Social Welfare Department will determine how much these seniors will need to pay for the scheme according to their monthly household incomes, with the remaining fees to be paid by the fund.

The second pilot scheme will subsidise the removal expenses for low-income households under the Community Housing Movement run by the Council of Social Service.

The one-off relocation allowance is set at $3,076 for one-person households, $7,028 for two-to-three-person households and $9,263 for households with more than four people.

Both schemes will run for three years.

Click here for more details.