173 awarded for community service

Selfless service : Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah officiates at an award ceremony honouring people for serving the community.

Selfless service : Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah officiates at an award ceremony honouring people for serving the community.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah has presented commendation certificates and award pins to 173 people for their contributions to society.

At the Secretary for Home Affairs’ Commendation Scheme Presentation Ceremony today, Mr Lau thanked the awardees for their enthusiastic participation in serving the community.

“I am happy to see many people actively participate in district affairs and connect with the community. They put great efforts in community development and services, working together for the benefit of Hong Kong," he said.

Mr Lau added he hopes the awardees will inspire more people to help build a better society.