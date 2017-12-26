Press here to Skip to the main content
New Arts Corner phase to start

December 26, 2017
Park arts

Park arts:  A new phase of Arts Corner will launch in Hong Kong Park on January 1.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will launch the new phase of its Arts Corner programme in Hong Kong Park on New Year's Day.

 

Located in the outdoor area next to the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, Arts Corner will have stalls selling dough sculptures, paper crafts, straw-weaving works and ornaments.

 

Services including painting, silhouette cutting and portrait sketching will also be provided.

 

It will be open from noon to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays until December 31 next year.

 

Another Arts Corner will be held in Victoria Park from April 1 next year to March 31, 2019.

 

Prospectuses and application forms can be downloaded from the park's website.



