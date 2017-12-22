Press here to Skip to the main content
Birds test positive for H5 virus

December 22, 2017

An Oriental magpie robin and a black-faced spoonbill found on To Lok Road, Tseung Kwan O, and in the Wetland Park, Tin Shui Wai yesterday have tested positive for the H5 virus, the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department said today.

 

Cleaning and disinfection has been enhanced in the locations the dead birds were found.

 

The department said it will continue its wild bird monitoring and check imported live poultry.

 

It reminded the public to avoid contact with wild birds, live poultry or their droppings, and to clean hands thoroughly after coming into contact with them.



