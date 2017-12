Entries for the Hong Kong Flower Show 2018 plant exhibit competition are open and applications will be accepted until January 10, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department announced today.

The show will be held in Victoria Park from March 16 to 25, with "Joy in Bloom" as its main theme and the dahlia as the featured flower.

The competition is divided into 15 sections and entrants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

