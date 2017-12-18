Health chief urges flu vigilance

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan has urged Hong Kong people to guard against the cold weather by keeping warm, ensuring personal hygiene and getting a seasonal influenza vaccination.

Speaking to the media today, Prof Chan said about 550,000 flu vaccinations have been administered so far this winter flu season, an increase on last year.

"It shows Hong Kong people have increased their awareness of prevention. But we still hope more people will take (the) flu vaccination. Prevention is more important.

"I appeal to Hong Kong citizens, especially the high-risk groups and the elderly people, to be aware of the cold weather, and to keep warm and (ensure) personal hygiene.

"Prevention is always better than cure, so I would again appeal to Hong Kong citizens to take (the) seasonal influenza vaccination."

She said while people with the flu do not normally need to be hospitalised, the ageing population and the comorbidity of non-communicable diseases and chronic diseases can cause some people to require hospitalisation because of complications arising from the flu.

"Therefore, the Hospital Authority has prepared over 500 (additional) beds at the height of the flu season.

"In terms of manpower, they have started to recruit part-time healthcare professionals and provide some special honorarium schemes for healthcare professionals who would like to do a few more hours during their shift."