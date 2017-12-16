Health advisory issued

The Centre for Health Protection reminded the public today to take precautions against the cold weather which can easily trigger or exacerbate diseases, especially among the elderly and those with heart disease, respiratory illness or other chronic conditions.

The centre advised people to track the weather forecast, wear warm clothes, consume sufficient food and do regular exercise. They should also use heaters with care and maintain adequate indoor ventilation.

Alcoholic beverages should be avoided as they can dilate blood vessels that cause loss of body heat.

The centre recommended that parents dress babies lightly so they do not become too hot and to keep the room well ventilated with a comfortable temperature when putting children to bed.

Seafood should be handled carefully and boiled thoroughly to ward off food-borne diseases, particularly those linked to hot pot dining.

Call hotline 2833 0111 or visit the Centre for Health Protection's website and Facebook Fanpage for more advice.

For weather information, dial 1878 200, visit the Hong Kong Observatory’s website or Weather Information for Senior Citizens.