Law Chi-kwong visits Kwun Tong

Life cycle: Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (left) tours the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals On Tat Neighbourhood Elderly Centre.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited elderly residents in Kwun Tong today and met District Council members.

He visited the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals On Tat Neighbourhood Elderly Centre where he was briefed on its services and spoke with its users.

He reminded them to keep warm as cold weather has been forecast for the next few days and wished them a happy Winter Solstice Festival.

Dr Law then attended the launch of Operation Warm Winter - Home Visit to the Elderly, under which volunteers will visit more than 1,800 senior singletons and couples in Kwun Tong District this year.

He paid home visits to an elderly singleton and an elderly couple, presenting them with gift packs to express warm wishes for the festive season.

Dr Law later met Kwun Tong District Councillors to discuss community issues.