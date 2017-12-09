Health chief meets patients' groups

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today met more than 30 representatives from 20 patients' groups to listen to their concerns on medical and healthcare matters.

Prof Chan told them the Government attaches great importance to healthcare services.

"The Chief Executive has outlined the major direction and areas of healthcare policies in the Policy Address, including making all-out efforts in promoting primary healthcare and continuing to improve public healthcare services and facilities.

"We have just established the Steering Committee on Primary Healthcare Development last month to develop a blueprint for the sustainable development of primary healthcare services for Hong Kong.

"The steering committee will comprehensively review the existing planning of primary healthcare services and devise service models to provide primary healthcare services via district-based medical-social collaboration in the community."

In response to the groups' call for support for patients with uncommon diseases, Prof Chan said the Government and the Hospital Authority will extend the scope of assistance programmes under the Community Care Fund, and the authority will also expedite its review of the co-payment mechanism under the fund for these patients.

The authority's Drug Management Committee will closely monitor research developments and medical scientific evidence on new drugs to allow needy patients, including those with uncommon diseases, to receive early treatment, she added.

To meet the demand for medical services, Prof Chan said the Government will implement the recommendations made in the review on healthcare manpower planning and professional development.

The initiatives include considering increasing training places for government-funded healthcare professionals, strengthening the authority's manpower, upgrading the healthcare manpower training system and utilising multidisciplinary professional healthcare teams by setting up more nurse clinics and enhancing existing clinic services.

Prof Chan said the Government established the Advisory Committee on Mental Health last month to provide advice on mental health policies while the Food & Health Bureau set up a dedicated unit to promote the development of Chinese medicines.

The Government will also optimise public health regulation and promote advancements in medical technology, she added.