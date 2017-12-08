Salisbury Garden reopens

Nostalgic memory: Stanley Siu's art installation Time Slip merges the vanished imagery of home with modern cityscape by capturing the silhouette of Chinese junks.

Vibrant streetscape: Kevin Fung's art installation Million Lights portrays Hong Kong's street scenes using neon signs as well as models of construction cranes and old tenement buildings.

Salisbury Garden reopened today after revitalisation.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony, Leisure & Cultural Services Director Michelle Li attributed the garden's successful transformation to the support and advice of Yau Tsim Mong District Council and the Harbourfront Commission, as well as the professional team of architects and designers.

Designed by renowned urban designer and landscape architect James Corner as well as other international and local designers, the revamped garden revitalises Victoria Harbour waterfront, transforms the area into a place where culture, landscape and art converge, and provides an ideal venue for daily leisure and occasional celebrations.

The revamped garden boasts a shaded central lawn for public relaxation and waterfront steps with broad bleachers facing Victoria Harbour.

Other special designs include a looping path, an event platform and a garden wall.

Organised by the Museum of Art, the "Growing City • Growing Home" exhibition opened today at the garden’s Art Square, displaying two outdoor art installations - Million Lights by Kevin Fung and Time Slip by Stanley Siu.

The Circular Reflection project will also be held at the garden from tomorrow to February 11.

It will display three participatory and virtual reality installations created by artist Hung Keung to offer visitors a new 360-degree visual experience of the waterfront.

Experiential performances created by theatre director Alex Cheung will also be staged at the garden in the coming two weekends.

