HK-Palace Museum pact signed

Palace pledge: Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li (right) signs the second Letter of Intent on Cultural Exchange & Co-operation with Director of the Palace Museum Dr Shan Jixiang.

Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li today signed the second Letter of Intent on Cultural Exchange & Co-operation with Director of the Palace Museum Dr Shan Jixiang.

Under the new agreement, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Palace Museum will strengthen the co-operation and communication in preserving and showcasing cultural heritage established with the signing of the first Letter of Intent in 2012.

Under the five-year plan, the two sides will continue to stage thematic exhibitions featuring artefacts from the Palace Museum in Hong Kong every year.

In addition to sharing their expertise and experiences in various areas, the two sides will establish a mechanism for co-operation in personnel training for museum professionals by organising thematic forums, academic seminars and training programmes.

They will also enhance public understanding of history, culture and arts through education and extension activities, including exchange and internship programmes for young people.

A new series of educational programmes on the Forbidden City will be implemented over the next five years to teach the public more about traditional Chinese culture and to promote Hong Kong's arts and culture.