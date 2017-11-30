Civic education calendar unveiled

Cute calendar: The 2018 civic education calendar will be available for free collection from December 1.

The 2018 civic education calendar will be available for free collection from tomorrow.

Produced by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education, the calendar features messages of respect and inclusiveness, responsibility and love to encourage people to be good citizens and build a friendly and inclusive society.

It was illustrated by local designer John Chan who has depicted different core civic values through the daily life events of cartoon cat Din-Dong.

The calendar is available on a first-come, first-served basis at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres, public libraries, town halls, City Hall, the Cultural Centre, the Museum of History, and the Civic Education Resource Centre in Chai Wan.

An electronic version of the calendar will also be available on the committee's website for download.