Law Chi-kwong tours institutions

November 29, 2017
Labour liaison

Labour liaison:  Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong meets Director of the International Labour Organisation - Beijing Office Tim De Meyer.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today toured a training college and a help centre for the disabled on the second day of his Beijing visit.

 

Dr Law met International Labour Organisation - Beijing Office Director Tim De Meyer to discuss labour issues.

 

He then visited the Beijing Industrial Technician College which is a comprehensive vocational training institution.

 

He also visited the China Assistive Devices & Technology Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

 

Dr Law later met Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming and briefed him on Hong Kong's labour and welfare policies.



