More nurses being hired

The Hospital Authority has recruited more than 1,600 full-time nurses in 2017-18 so far, meeting 75% of its target for the period.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told the Legislative Council today the authority plans to recruit 2,130 nurses in 2017-18 to meet service demand, including the demand arising during the winter influenza surge.

She said 1,258 Temporary Undergraduate Nursing Students have also been employed.

The authority has increased the number of nurses from 23,791 in 2014-15 to 24,980 in 2016-17, with an average net increase of 594.5 per year.

Prof Chan said the shortage of frontline staff has been relieved slightly but the supply of nursing manpower is still tight on the whole.

The authority has introduced various measures to retain talent in recent years, including employing retired nursing staff, increasing training and promotion opportunities, employing additional ward clerks and assistants, and improving the work environment.

It has also launched the Special Honorarium Scheme to allow greater flexibility in increasing manpower to cope with service demand surges.

During this year's winter surge it will convert some of the extra working sessions from the standard four hours into two hours or more, making the scheme more flexible.