Sophia Chan meets healthcare students

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan met more than 110 students from local universities today to listen to their views on healthcare training and the development of healthcare services.

Prof Chan complimented the students on their career choices and encouraged them to serve the community.

She said the median age in Hong Kong is rising and life expectancy by 2021 is expected to be 82.2 years for men, up from 78.4 in 2001, and 88.5 for women, up from 84.6.

This means the demand for healthcare services is also rising. To meet these challenges, she said the Government must plan and invest in manpower training to cover a full range of healthcare services.

Prof Chan also discussed the Government's healthcare policy, including promoting primary healthcare, improving public healthcare services and facilities, promoting advancements in medical technology and supporting the development of Chinese medicine.

She added the Government will allocate adequate resources to provide training to healthcare professionals, particularly frontline staff.