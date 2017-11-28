New scheme to help smokers quit

A pilot programme to provide smoking cessation services at the primary care level will be launched from December 4 in phases, the Department of Health announced today.

The two-year Pilot Public-Private Partnership Programme on Smoking Cessation will complement current anti-smoking services by reaching out to smokers through their family doctors.

Thirty private doctors under the Primary Care Directory and the Electronic Health Record Sharing System who have completed the required training on smoking cessation will be invited to enrol in the programme in the first phase.

Enrolled doctors can invite their patients to join the next phase from late December.

The scheme is expected to help up to 450 smokers per year.

The department said tobacco control and smoking prevention are key priority areas of the Government's public health policy, adding it will continue to adopt a multipronged approach including legislation, taxation, publicity, education, enforcement and smoking cessation services in tobacco control.

