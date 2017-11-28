District hygiene meeting held

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today met District Councillors to discuss environmental hygiene issues.

The meeting was attended by the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the 18 District Councils' environmental hygiene committees.

Prof Chan said the Government will deploy resources to improve environmental cleanliness.

"The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department (will) additionally provide 17 street cleaning vehicles, 46 high pressure hot water cleaners, mobile teams including 78 supervisors and 518 cleaning workmen and 13 central divider cleaning teams in 2017-18."

The department will also extend the Internet Protocol Camera Scheme to all districts for one year following the success of a pilot scheme.

Under the pilot scheme, IP cameras were installed at six refuse dumping blackspots in Central & Western, Sham Shui Po and Yuen Long districts from December to June. They have had a deterrent effect and are helpful in improving hygiene at the blackspots.

Additional dedicated enforcement teams will be deployed by the department at hygiene blackspots to take more stringent enforcement action against public cleanliness offences, including littering and spitting.

On rodent prevention and control, various measures such as poisoning and trapping of rodents as well as destroying rat holes in rear lanes will be taken in districts infested with rodents.

Regarding anti-mosquito efforts, the Dengue vector surveillance programme will be further enhanced next year while inspection of construction sites and enforcement against mosquito breeding will be increased.

Prof Chan called on District Councils and the public to support the Government's efforts to keep Hong Kong clean and reduce the spread of diseases.

She added the Government will continue to review the effectiveness of various cleaning measures so timely adjustments to the campaigns can be made.