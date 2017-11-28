Law Chi-kwong starts Beijing trip

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong began his Beijing visit today by meeting officials and visiting the All-China Women's Federation.

Dr Law met Minister of Civil Affairs Huang Shuxian to discuss improving people's livelihood, social welfare and tackling challenges arising from an ageing population.

He briefed the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Hong Kong's welfare services, including the Low-income Working Family Allowance Scheme.

Dr Law then met All-China Women's Federation Vice-President Xia Jie to discuss the policies aimed at promoting the well-being and interests of women.

He said female students enrolled in higher education programmes outnumber male students and the participation rate of women in the labour market is rising.

He added the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue its measures, such as enhancing child care and elderly services, to help more women join the labour market.

Dr Law also met State Administration of Work Safety Deputy Director Sun Huashan to discuss regulatory work in occupational safety and health.

He then met Minister of Human Resources & Social Security Yin Weimin to discuss the impact of demographic changes on the workforce in Hong Kong and the Mainland, as well as on manpower training and retirement protection.