Mental health body formed

The Government announced the establishment of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health today.

The first term of the committee is for two years from December 1.

Chaired by Wong Yan-lung, the committee will advise the Government on mental health policies and assist it in developing policies, strategies and measures, and follow up on the implementation of the recommendations of the 2017 Mental Health Review Report.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan welcomed the new committee.

"Striving to improve the mental health of specific sectors within the community, including children and adolescents, adults and the elderly, is ever more challenging. It calls for leadership, determination and cross-sectoral collaboration," she said.

The committee comprises members from various sectors, including professionals from the healthcare, social service and education sectors, representatives from patient and carer advocacy groups, and lay persons with an interest in mental health.

