153 HIV cases reported

A total of 153 cases of HIV infection were reported in the third quarter of this year, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

The newly diagnosed cases involve 129 males and 24 females, bringing the total reported HIV infections to 8,952 since 1984.

Briefing reporters on Hong Kong's HIV/AIDS situation at a press conference today, the centre's Consultant Dr Kenny Chan said sexual transmission remains the major mode of HIV transmission.

He emphasised the importance of proper condom use in reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

Of the newly reported cases, 89 involve homosexual or bisexual contact, 24 heterosexual contact and one perinatal route outside Hong Kong, while the remaining 39 cases cannot be determined due to inadequate information.

Twelve new AIDS cases were reported in the third quarter, bringing the total confirmed cases reported since 1985 to 1,829.

The public can call 2780 2211 for a free, anonymous and confidential HIV test.