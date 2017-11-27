HK to host cultural forum

The 10th Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum will be held on November 28 and 29 in Hong Kong.

Cultural ministers and senior officials from 10 Asian countries will take part.

To mark the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary and the forum's 10th edition, a larger, two-day event has been arranged for this year's forum.

Belt & Road countries will be joining for the first time, along with senior cultural representatives from Mainland provinces and Macau.

The forum's highlight will be the Asian Cultural Ministers' Panel Discussion where participants will share their insights and experiences in respect of policy and measures for supporting culture and arts development.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah and Minister of Culture Luo Shugang will speak at the session.

Two plenaries will also be held to discuss youth, information technology and cultural development.

The forum was launched in 2003 by the Home Affairs Bureau to foster regional cultural co-operation, share good practices and promote culture and the arts.

Click here for forum details.