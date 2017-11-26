Law Chi-kwong to visit Beijing

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong will depart for a five-day visit to Beijing tomorrow.

He will call on various ministries and organisations, including the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Human Resources & Social Security and the International Labour Organisation - Beijing Office.

He will also attend a meeting jointly organised by the United Nations Economic & Social Commission for Asia & the Pacific and the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

Under Secretary for Labour & Welfare Caspar Tsui will be Acting Secretary during Dr Law's absence.