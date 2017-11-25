Camping promotes conservation

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department and the Scout Association are holding a family camping event today and tomorrow at the West Dam of High Island Reservoir in Sai Kung East Country Park, attracting more than 900 participants.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the country parks and the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s establishment, it promotes the conservation of the countryside.

Activities include a night show, game booths and visits to the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark.

Officiating at the night show, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong urged the public to use fewer disposable items, bring their own reusable utensils, reduce waste at source and take their litter home to keep the environment clean while enjoying the fun of outdoor activities in country parks.

Most of the camping equipment, meals and transportation have been arranged by the organisers.

The equipment was rented from suppliers and will be reused to achieve waste reduction at source.

Drinking water refilling stations have been set up on-site and no bottled drinks are provided.

Food waste is also collected for further processing to reduce waste as much as possible.