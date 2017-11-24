Textile symposium opens

A symposium on preserving textiles and Tibetan Buddhist paintings opened at Polytechnic University today.

Presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the International Institute for Conservation of Historic & Artistic Works and the Palace Museum, the two-and-a-half-day event features five cultural tours and a textile workshop.

The symposium has invited 18 distinguished specialists from the East and West to share their inspirational thoughts on the latest methodologies, strategies, and best practices for preserving textiles and thangkas.

More than 250 conservation professionals from around the world are attending the event.

Opening the symposium, Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li said the seminar underscores Hong Kong's commitment to strengthening professional exchange at a regional and international level, and seeks to expand connectivity for the development of a vibrant cultural landscape in the region.

Click here for details.